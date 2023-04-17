Lindale arsonist gets 6-month sentence for Walmart fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man convicted of setting fire to clothes inside of a Lindale Walmart will spend time in a state jail.

Tiko Edward Porter, 25, of Lindale pleaded guilty in August 2021 to the 2020 charge of arson in 7th District Court Judge Kerry Russell’s court and on Monday was given the six-month sentence. Court records also show he will likely have to pay restitution in some amount.

Porter is accused of setting fire to some clothes in a Lindale Walmart store.

