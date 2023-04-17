Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lindale arsonist gets 6-month sentence for Walmart fire

Tiko Edward Porter, 23, of Lindale, was arrested on charges of arson and criminal trespassing...
Tiko Edward Porter, 23, of Lindale, was arrested on charges of arson and criminal trespassing in connection with a fire set inside a Tyler area Walmart.(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man convicted of setting fire to clothes inside of a Lindale Walmart will spend time in a state jail.

Tiko Edward Porter, 25, of Lindale pleaded guilty in August 2021 to the 2020 charge of arson in 7th District Court Judge Kerry Russell’s court and on Monday was given the six-month sentence. Court records also show he will likely have to pay restitution in some amount.

Porter is accused of setting fire to some clothes in a Lindale Walmart store.

Previous reporting:

Lindale man arrested for alleged Walmart arson

