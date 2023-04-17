Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

House committee hears Rep. Dean’s bill on drug disposal program

A Texas House of Representatives committee discussed a Longview representative’s bill on Monday.
By Mack Shaw
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Texas House of Representatives committee discussed a Longview representative’s bill on Monday.

Rep. Four Price (R-Amarillo) presented HB 1373, written by Rep. Jay Dean (R-Longview), to the committee on Public Health on Monday morning. Dean’s bill would establish a pilot program for the safe disposal of unused prescription drugs, in an effort to remove this potentially dangerous excess from the public.

According to the bill text on the House website, the program would be delegated to pharmacies and funded by the state. This funding would be allocated to collection receptacles, supplies for a mail-back option, destruction of the drugs by incineration, and other operational costs.

Dr. Kristen Aldred, Director of Government affairs at Stericycle, spoke in favor of the bill. She said that people often are unsure of what to do with their leftover medication, and while they know not to throw them away or wash them down the sink, they typically leave the drugs in their homes or vehicles. Dr. Aldred and the organization she represents believe that the best solution to this is a drug-takeback program such as the one presented in HB 1373.

No witnesses spoke against the bill, which has been left pending to be discussed and voted upon at a later date.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Tatum holds prayer vigil for student who died in car wreck on Friday
Cooper Reid and his family surrounded by the Troup ISD baseball team on April 14, Cooper Reid Day
Troup ISD honors injured football player with ‘Cooper Reid Day’
Robert Murphy recently caught a massive 102-pound paddlefish while fishing on the Upper White...
Man reels in 102-pound prehistoric river monster
The City of Tyler urges drivers to use caution.
Traffic signal pole at S. Broadway Ave. and Loop 323 in Tyler to be replaced

Latest News

Tiko Edward Porter, 23, of Lindale, was arrested on charges of arson and criminal trespassing...
Lindale arsonist gets 6-month sentence for Walmart fire
Emergency responders used watercraft to rescue a woman clinging to a tree in the Neches River.
Woman clinging to tree in Neches River rescued by Slocum emergency responders
Woman clinging to tree in river rescued by Slocum emergency responders
Gilmer family creates capilla to remember son during National Donate Life Month