Grand jury indictment sheds more light on Nacogdoches baby’s death

Hanna Ruth Moses, 33, is in the Nacogdoches County Jail.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - On April 14, a Nacogdoches woman was arrested in connection with the 2022 death of a young child.

According to the grand jury indictment, Hanna Ruth Moses, 33, is accused of killing Thomas Blake Rogers, who was under 10 years old at the time of his death. It says that the crime happened on May 30, 2022. According to the affidavit, Rogers knowingly caused the death of the child by shaking him and/or striking, him, or by causing him to strike, an object.

Moses, who sometimes goes by Hanna Rogers, remains in the Nacogdoches County Jail.

