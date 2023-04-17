Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Mark Scirto
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A perfect Monday will continue. Clear skies and mild temperatures. Partly cloudy skies are expected on Tuesday with a very slight chance for a few PM showers. Mostly Cloudy skies on Wednesday are expected with, once again, a slight chance for a few showers. Late on Thursday and into Friday, there will be a chance for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms as we await our next cold front which is expected to move through very late on Friday evening. Rainfall totals are expected to range from .75″-1.50″ for the two-day total. Some of the storms could be severe, so we will need to monitor these days closely. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern sections of East Texas, North and along Interstate 20, under a Slight Risk on Thursday, and the East/Central areas under the same Slight Risk on Friday. Once the front moves through, the temperatures will cool, and the skies should become partly cloudy. Just a few showers will be possible Saturday through Monday under the partly cloudy to occasionally mostly cloudy skies. Windy days are expected starting on Wednesday and continuing through Saturday. Settling some on Sunday and Monday of next week. Have a great day, East Texas.

