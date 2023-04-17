Employee extinguishes fire at Longview business

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A local business was damaged in a fire Monday afternoon.

At around 4 p.m., the Longview Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Norris Cylinder in the 4800 block of Loop 281. Fire officials said a paint booth had caught fire and that an employee and the fire suppression system extinguished the flames and prevented it from spreading.

No injures were reported and a cause has not yet been determined.

