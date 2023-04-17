Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Employee extinguishes fire at Longview business

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire(MGN)
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A local business was damaged in a fire Monday afternoon.

At around 4 p.m., the Longview Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Norris Cylinder in the 4800 block of Loop 281. Fire officials said a paint booth had caught fire and that an employee and the fire suppression system extinguished the flames and prevented it from spreading.

No injures were reported and a cause has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan Logan Richardson
Murder affidavit: Mount Pleasant man confesses to dealing deadly fentanyl
City of Tatum holds prayer vigil for student who died on Friday
Cooper Reid and his family surrounded by the Troup ISD baseball team on April 14, Cooper Reid Day
Troup ISD honors injured football player with ‘Cooper Reid Day’
Robert Murphy recently caught a massive 102-pound paddlefish while fishing on the Upper White...
Man reels in 102-pound prehistoric river monster

Latest News

Tatum Student Death
Tatum Student Death
Nyabuto Pretrial Hearing
Nyabuto Pretrial Hearing
A Gladewater man has been arrested in connection with an assault that took place in a Longview...
Arrest made in connection with 2022 Longview murder
Preston Wade Graham
Arrest made in connection with 2022 Longview murder