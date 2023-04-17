Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

City of Tatum holds prayer vigil for student who died on Friday

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATUM, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas city is mourning a high school student.

17-year-old Braden Mimbs died Friday in a car crash.

Today, the city of Tatum held a prayer vigil for Braden, whose coach says was “destined for greatness.”

Mimbs, a rising start on the football team, died as the result of injuries from an incident with a car.

“One of the questions that bothers you in life is ‘why?’” says Tatum football coach Whitney Keeling.

Keeling says Mimbs was the kind of kid everyone wants on their team.

“Braden was a special human being, special football player. There’s some kids that have issues that you have to battle through, but Braden wasn’t one of those. Braden was a guy that loved his craft, he would ask for extra work. Those guys are few and far between,” the coach said.

Through tears and prayers, classmates, family and Tatum residents tried to come to grips with the loss.

“When we’re all young, we think we’re going to life forever, and that’s not guaranteed to any of us. This is a tragic example of that,” said one speaker at the vigil.

For Keeling, the lingering thought of what Braden would have gone on to do with his life.

“What could Braden have been? I think he could have been anything he wanted. Braden loved football and I think he definitely wanted to play college football. Would that have happened? He was great in the classroom, he might have become a doctor for all we know. The memories are all that you have left,” Whitney says.

Coach Keeling has dedicated the 2023 Tatum high school football season to Braden Mimbs memory.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan Logan Richardson
Murder affidavit: Mount Pleasant man confesses to dealing deadly fentanyl
Cooper Reid and his family surrounded by the Troup ISD baseball team on April 14, Cooper Reid Day
Troup ISD honors injured football player with ‘Cooper Reid Day’
Robert Murphy recently caught a massive 102-pound paddlefish while fishing on the Upper White...
Man reels in 102-pound prehistoric river monster

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Tiko Edward Porter, 23, of Lindale, was arrested on charges of arson and criminal trespassing...
Lindale arsonist gets 6-month sentence for Walmart fire
A discussion preceding a canceled hearing for a manslaughter trial included a request to change...
Man accused in death of Smith County deputy requests venue change
Daniel Nyabuto
Man accused in death of Smith County deputy requests venue change
The fire took place at the Southfork Dairy Farms in Castro County near Dimmitt, about 60 miles...
Southfork Dairy Farm fire and explosion ruled as accidental