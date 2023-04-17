Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bill making SFA part of UT system passes preliminary Senate votes

SFA logo
SFA logo(SFA)
By Mack Shaw
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - A bill which would include Stephen F. Austin University in the University of Texas system passed its first two votes on the senate floor on Monday.

SB 1055, written by Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) and Sen. Judith Zaffirini (D-Laredo), would remove SFA’s independent status and give it a spot in the large system of UT schools. The bill has been supported by authorities from both SFA and the UT system throughout its journey through the Texas legislature.

A companion bill in the House of Representatives, HB 2639, has passed committee and awaits a vote on the house floor.

SB 1055 has one vote left to fully pass the senate.

