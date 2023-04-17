Arrest made in connection with 2022 Longview murder

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Gladewater man has been arrested in connection with an assault that took place in a Longview home in October 2022.

Longview police detectives arrested Preston Wade Graham, 24, on a murder warrant obtained Monday. He has been accused of an assault that took place on Oct. 10, 2022, in Longview, police said. The victim of that assault was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries the next day.

Graham was booked into the Gregg County Jail without incident on a charge of murder, police said. Bond has not yet been set.

