Traffic signal pole at S. Broadway Ave. and Loop 323 in Tyler to be replaced

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The signal will be without power Sunday morning until about 11 a.m. as crews replace the pole.

The light was hit by a tractor-trailer on Tuesday, necessitating its replacement.

The Tyler Police Department is on scene to direct traffic. Southbound drivers on South Broadway Avenue are not able to turn right onto West-Southwest Loop 323. The westbound turn lane will be closed along with two westbound lanes of Loop 323.

The City of Tyler urges drivers to use caution and obey directions from officers. Drivers are encouraged to plan extra time into their drive and take an alternate route to avoid the area if possible.

