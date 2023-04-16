Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Texas baby accidently shot dead with handgun

Baby shot to death during a domestic dispute. the child's 21-year-old mother and 20-year-old...
Baby shot to death during a domestic dispute. the child's 21-year-old mother and 20-year-old father were arguing over possession of a handgun when it went off
By KENS Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KENS) - An eight-month-old baby girl is dead after being shot and killed as her parents struggled over the possession of a handgun.

Police say the gun went off during that struggle and both the mother and her baby girl were shot.

Andrea Mendoza says her sister is under guard at a hospital, struggling to recover and grieve.

Mendoza says the shooting happened inside her apartment where she helped care for baby Rosalinda since she was born.

The apartment is just three-tenths of a mile from the emergency room where family members say it was heartbreaking to watch the baby struggle during that short trip.

Mendoza says now in addition to grieving the loss, they have to move they’ve been served with eviction papers.

The family says the man involved in the incident says he is out on bond for a previous attack in February. The charge was an assault on a pregnant person. The family says the mother who just lost her little girl is worried about the baby she is carrying.

San Antonio Police have not released any additional information.

Copyright 2023 KENS 5 via CNN NEWSOURCE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan Logan Richardson
Murder affidavit: Mount Pleasant man confesses to dealing deadly fentanyl
City of Tatum holds prayer vigil for student who died on Friday
Cooper Reid and his family surrounded by the Troup ISD baseball team on April 14, Cooper Reid Day
Troup ISD honors injured football player with ‘Cooper Reid Day’
Robert Murphy recently caught a massive 102-pound paddlefish while fishing on the Upper White...
Man reels in 102-pound prehistoric river monster

Latest News

A discussion preceding a canceled hearing for a manslaughter trial included a request to change...
Man accused in death of Smith County deputy requests venue change
Daniel Nyabuto
Man accused in death of Smith County deputy requests venue change
The fire took place at the Southfork Dairy Farms in Castro County near Dimmitt, about 60 miles...
Southfork Dairy Farm fire and explosion ruled as accidental
Tatum ISD
WebXtra: Investigation ongoing into death of Tatum High School student
WebXtra: Investigation ongoing into death of Tatum High School student