Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Sunday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunny skies today with highs in the low 70s.
Sunny skies today with highs in the low 70s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A chilly morning with a few clouds to start our Sunday. Temperatures across most of East Texas this morning will be in the 40s, warming into the 60s by lunchtime though. This afternoon we’ll see sunny skies as temperatures warm into the low 70s for highs today. Overall, a 10/10 forecast for today. This evening, we’ll cool into the 60s, and eventually drop into the upper 40s overnight. Monday will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 70s.

Most of next week will be near-normal for mid-April, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s through Friday. We’ll see multiple opportunities for showers and thunderstorms through the week as well, with the highest storm chance in the forecast for Thursday. Beyond Thursday/Friday, there is some uncertainty is how things play out once a front moves through. That said, we’ll keep low rain chances in the forecast for next weekend, while going with cooler than normal temperatures. Have a blessed Sunday and a great week.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(Andrew Tate)

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper Reid and his family surrounded by the Troup ISD baseball team on April 14, Cooper Reid Day
Troup ISD honors injured football player with ‘Cooper Reid Day’
Hughes Springs man found guilty of sexually assaulting delivery driver
Hanna Ruth Moses, 33, is in the Nacogdoches County Jail.
Nacogdoches woman jailed for alleged murder of child
The Mayflower Church members went up on stage and sang a song to thank the church for welcoming...
South Spring Baptist Church in Tyler welcomes Christian refugees from China
Sheriff Woody Wallace and a little boy captured a "giant, dinosaur-like creature" on Friday...
Trinity County sheriff shares humorous post about ‘massive 6-foot gator’ attack

Latest News

Sunday's Weather At Your Fingertips 4-16-23
Sunday's Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
7 Day Forecast
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips