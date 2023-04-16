Sunday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A chilly morning with a few clouds to start our Sunday. Temperatures across most of East Texas this morning will be in the 40s, warming into the 60s by lunchtime though. This afternoon we’ll see sunny skies as temperatures warm into the low 70s for highs today. Overall, a 10/10 forecast for today. This evening, we’ll cool into the 60s, and eventually drop into the upper 40s overnight. Monday will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 70s.

Most of next week will be near-normal for mid-April, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s through Friday. We’ll see multiple opportunities for showers and thunderstorms through the week as well, with the highest storm chance in the forecast for Thursday. Beyond Thursday/Friday, there is some uncertainty is how things play out once a front moves through. That said, we’ll keep low rain chances in the forecast for next weekend, while going with cooler than normal temperatures. Have a blessed Sunday and a great week.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

