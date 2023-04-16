Gilmer family creates capilla to remember son during National Donate Life Month

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - April is National Donate Life Month, commemorating those who have donated organs or are waiting for a transplant. KLTV’s Kristine Guevara talks about a Gilmer family that has found a way to keep close the memory of their loved one with a capilla, a “little chapel” in a room of their home. Their son, Angel, became an organ donor and saved three lives.

