Gilmer family creates capilla to remember son during National Donate Life Month

KLTV's Kristine Guevara talks about a Gilmer family that has found a way to keep close the memory of their loved one with a capilla, a "little chapel."
By Kristine Guevara, Makayla Goos and Vanesa Olvera
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - April is National Donate Life Month, commemorating those who have donated organs or are waiting for a transplant. KLTV’s Kristine Guevara talks about a Gilmer family that has found a way to keep close the memory of their loved one with a capilla, a “little chapel” in a room of their home. Their son, Angel, became an organ donor and saved three lives.

The City of Tyler urges drivers to use caution.
Traffic signal pole at S. Broadway Ave. and Loop 323 in Tyler to be replaced
