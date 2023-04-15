Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler’s Discovery Science Place holds ‘Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead Makers Event’

East Texas Now's Makayla Goos talks to Discovery Science Place Director of Education Carol Whiteside about the STEM fair being held Satuday in downtown Tyler.
By Makayla Goos and Brittany Hunter
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Now’s Makayla Goos talks to Discovery Science Place Director of Education Carol Whiteside about the STEM fair being held Satuday in downtown Tyler.

The “Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead Makers Event” runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of the Discovery Science Place, featuring fairground-type food, science demonstrations and fun activities.

The UT Tyler Student Chapter of the American Chemical Society is on hand to show kids what happens when different items are placed in freezing liquid nitrogen -- including flowers that turn to “glass” and shrinking balloons.

Besides this, they have a juggler, catapult, vacuum chamber, smoke bombs, a rock dig, jewelry-making (using the rocks you find), circuitry demonstrations and more. The range of topics spans the world of science!

All-day participation in the fair is $2 on top of the price of normal admission, and it serves as a fundraiser for the science place.

Tyler's Discovery Science Place holds 'Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead Makers Event'(KLTV)

