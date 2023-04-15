Tyler Lion headed to Missouri Valley College

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler High School saw one of their own get a scholarship to run track. Ahnesty Shurme signed her letter of intent to go to Missouri Valley College.

“I am super proud, I never really thought I would get here, but I believed that I could, so I am here today,” Ahnesty said.

When asked what steps she took to reach this success, she said,”I worked really hard, even though some days I wanted to quit. My coach pushed me really hard and just let me know that if I wanted it, I could have it.”

“We are just so glad for her to be able to experience this moment that neither one of us got to experience at her age,” said Aspen Duncan, Ahnesty’s mother. “I’m just wishing her the best.”

“Yeah, I’m gonna miss her, you know,” said her father, Justin Duncan. “She brings plenty of joy to our family, and I’m just very proud of her, the woman she became, and I just love her to death.”

