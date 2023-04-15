Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Trump reports little income from Truth Social, between $100K and $1M from NFTs

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indianapolis, Friday, April 14, 2023.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump says he’s not making much money from his social media network but estimates it is worth between $5 million and $25 million, according to his personal financial disclosure form filed Friday.

He owns about 90% of his social media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, but said he made less than $201 from it.

He also reported he made between $100,000 and $1 million for a series of digital trading cards he released in December that portrayed a photoshopped Trump in a series of cartoon-like images, including an astronaut, a cowboy and a superhero.

The report filed with the Federal Election Commission is the first glimpse into Trump’s finances since he left the White House and launched several new business ventures.

The real estate mogul and reality TV star launched the platform Truth Social in 2022, a year after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube following the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Although Trump has since been allowed back on those social media networks, he has relied on Truth Social as a primary method of sharing messages with his supporters, especially as he has launched his 2024 presidential campaign.

The report provides limited information since it only reports income in broad ranges.

CIC Digital LLC, the company that owned the digital trading card NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, was valued at somewhere between $500,000 and $1 million, according to the report.

Trump also reported he made more than $5 million in speaking fees.

All federal candidates are required to file the disclosures after announcing their candidacies. Trump, a Republican, had been granted an extension and risked a fine if he delayed further.

___

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

