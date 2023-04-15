Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Troup ISD honors injured football player with ‘Cooper Reid Day’

Cooper Reid Night at Troup ISD baseball game
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - It was a special evening for an East Texas football player who was badly injured on the field last September.

Troup High School student Cooper Reid suffered a brain injury during the team’s homecoming game in 2022. The Troup community came together just after the game to pray for his recovery, and a Facebook group where updates on his recovery are shared has more than 7,000 members.

The Troup Tigers baseball team invited Cooper and his family to attend the game on Friday against Waskom, and to throw out the first pitch, which his dad did on Cooper’s behalf.

Cooper Reid and dad on the mound throwing out the first pitch

The baseball team joined with Troup’s Lady Tigers softball team for a hit-a-thon and raised $11,579.80 for Cooper and his family. During Cooper Reid Day Friday, the family was presented with that check.

Baseball Coach Drew Walley says the support for the Reid family remains strong.

“I mean, our community is amazing. The kids have all been supportive. I mean, you look at our halls and it’s “22″ everywhere. When he came home, the kids lined up the parkway where our kids get picked up, and there’s just support everywhere,” Walley said.

After months in the hospital, Cooper returned home about two months ago, and is still undergoing physical therapy several times a week.

