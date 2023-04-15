Sheriff: Houston County suspect shot in gunfire exchange with deputies after fleeing into woods

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Sheriff Randy Hargrove said that a suspect was shot Friday afternoon after he fled from deputies serving an arrest warrant.

On Friday at about 4 p.m., Sheriff Hargrove said, deputies with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office went to the 400 block of County Road 1895 to serve a felony arrest warrant on a suspect involved in an ongoing investigation. He did not say what the warrant was for, or what the name of the suspect is.

The sheriff said that preliminary investigation showed that the suspect fled from the residence into the wooded area behind the house to avoid the deputies. Officers from Grapeland PD, Crockett PD, Texas DPS, and Houston County Fire Marshal’s Office came to the scene to help capture and arrest the man.

While officers were tracking the suspect with a K9, they located him in the woods. He was armed with multiple firearms, Hargrove said. Shots were exchanged between the suspect and officers. The suspect was hit multiple times.

He said that officers administered first aid to the suspect until Grapeland EMS arrived on scene and took him to an area hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Hargrove stressed that this investigation is in its preliminary stages and will be handled by Texas Rangers, which is common practice for an officer-involved shooting.

