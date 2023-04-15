Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Isolated thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening.
Isolated thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy and damp this morning, temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Through the morning, skies will clear, making for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy afternoon. Temperatures today will warm into the mid 80s for highs. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible this afternoon, especially in the southern and eastern counties of our viewing area, essentially south of I-20 and/or east of US-69. Please remain weather alert this afternoon and evening. Tomorrow looks like a sunny day, but it’ll be breezy. Highs will be cooler for Sunday with the passage of a cold front, expect low 70s Sunday afternoon. Looking to next week, there will be multiple chances for rain, though they are low right now. We’ll see highs ranging from the upper 70s to the mid 80s through next week. Have a great Saturday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(Andrew Tate)

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursey window.
NICU nurse charged after ‘violently’ slamming 2-day-old face down in bassinet, DA says
Hughes Springs man found guilty of sexually assaulting delivery driver
Cooper Reid and his family surrounded by the Troup ISD baseball team on April 14, Cooper Reid Day
Troup ISD honors injured football player with ‘Cooper Reid Day’
Wreck blocking westbound lane on 1-20 near Hallsville

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 4-15-23
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 4-14-23
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips