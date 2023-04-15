Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Gladewater ‘Gusher Days’ attracts thousands of visitors

Celebrating the oil boom days of the 1930s, Gusher Days is in full swing in downtown Gladewater.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A signature event for one East Texas town that draws thousands of visitors every April took place on Saturday.

Celebrating the oil boom days of the 1930s, Gusher Days is in full swing in downtown Gladewater. The festival is still free after 38 years.

The family-friendly event features a classic car show, a kids’ play area, over a hundred vendors with arts and crafts, street music and, of course, food.

The “set-piece” event draws thousands of visitors from all over Texas.

The event will finish with a street dance tonight, and Mayor Scott Owens said the event’s popularity is all part of the small town charm.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursey window.
NICU nurse charged after ‘violently’ slamming 2-day-old face down in bassinet, DA says
Hughes Springs man found guilty of sexually assaulting delivery driver
Wreck blocking westbound lane on 1-20 near Hallsville
Matthew McConaughey said in a recent podcast that he and Woody Harrelson could possibly be...
Matthew McConaughey says he and Woody Harrelson might be brothers

Latest News

The UT Tyler Student Chapter of the American Chemical Society is on hand to show kids what...
Tyler’s Discovery Science Place holds ‘Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead Makers Event’
Nacogdoches ‘Rider Down’ event gives life-saving motorcycle crash advice
James Duncan hosts his final "Swap Shop" radio program on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Marshall ‘Swap Shop’ host James Duncan retires from radio
Piney Woods Quilt Festival returns to Carthage Civic Center with 150 quilts