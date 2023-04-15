Gladewater ‘Gusher Days’ attracts thousands of visitors

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A signature event for one East Texas town that draws thousands of visitors every April took place on Saturday.

Celebrating the oil boom days of the 1930s, Gusher Days is in full swing in downtown Gladewater. The festival is still free after 38 years.

The family-friendly event features a classic car show, a kids’ play area, over a hundred vendors with arts and crafts, street music and, of course, food.

The “set-piece” event draws thousands of visitors from all over Texas.

The event will finish with a street dance tonight, and Mayor Scott Owens said the event’s popularity is all part of the small town charm.

