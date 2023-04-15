Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fredonia Brewery raises money for Nacogdoches pickleball by serving southern favorites

KTRE's Avery Gorman reports from the Fredonia Brewery in Nacogdoches, where the community has gathered to raise money for pickleball.
By Avery Gorman
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Avery Gorman reports from the Fredonia Brewery in Nacogdoches, where the community has gathered to raise money for pickleball.

The sport has taken off recently, with 21 new pickleball courts added in the last two years. The city has supported these projects, along with donors like those at Fredonia Brewery today.

The restaurant is selling crawfish, red beans and rice, and sausage on a stick, with proceeds supporting the pickleball group. Each plate is $8 apiece, and the event will continue until 10 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

