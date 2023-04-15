Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Carthage Head Football Coach says preparation is underway for coming season

Reigning state champion Carthage’s Head Football Coach Scott Surratt discusses the offseason.
By Mark Bownds
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Well, is it ever too early to talk high school football? In Texas, the answer is no. That’s why reigning state champion Carthage’s Head Football Coach Scott Surratt is discussing the offseason.

“Yeah, we really just got it kicked off, and we’re throwing it around a bunch here in the last couple of weeks. We’ll start doing a lot of team stuff, and we’re excited,” he said.

“We’ve got a lot of new starters coming. Number one be the quarterback; we got to get him right, and it’s big shoes to fill. Connor Cuff you know, throwing 52 touchdowns and four interceptions was a special year, but we got to replace some receivers and some other things, but we’re excited. Defensively, we got to replace about five guys over there, but that’s every year you know. Graduation is gonna hurt us every year, but it’s ‘next guy’ mentality or ‘next class up’ mentality and keep rolling.”

