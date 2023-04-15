Camp Fannin holds 80th anniversary memorial celebration

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 80th annual Camp Fannin reunion was held today at the University of Texas at Tyler Health Science Center. Camp Fannin was an army infantry training center prior to World War II.

Reverend Dr. Jack Hetzel, a 101-year-old World War II veteran and current pastor of Faith Community Church in Big Sandy, was the keynote speaker.

“There’s no war that is good, but some of them are necessary, and this one, I believe, is necessary, absolutely necessary, and I’m glad that I served all of that time,” said Hetzel.

The event also featured a display of eight vintage military vehicles by the Camp Fannin Memorial site, the laying of a wreath, and a 21-gun salute followed by the playing of “Taps” by a bugler, Reverend Bill Coburn of Dallas.

More than 200,000 young American men became army infantry replacements between May of 1943 and December 1945.

