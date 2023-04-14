Wreck blocking westbound lane on 1-20 near Hallsville

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle wreck on I-20 has caused a westbound lane closure and unfavorable traffic conditions near Hallsville.

Currently one of the westbound lanes has been closed by authorities on the scene whilst the other remains open for traffic. However, authorities do advise to avoid the area to prevent further congestion or worsening traffic conditions.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

