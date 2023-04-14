Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Veteran Marshall ‘Swap Shop’ radio broadcaster retires

The longtime host of Marshall’s KMHT show “Swap Shop” is retiring after over 50 years in the business.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The longtime host of Marshall’s KMHT show “Swap Shop” is retiring after over 50 years in the business.

James Duncan has been the host of the show for close to 20 years; almost 40 percent of his total time spent on the air. The radio legend spoke to KLTV’s Blake Holland about his retirement, and how much the show and surrounding community has meant to him over the past decades.

