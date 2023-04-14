Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: TJC Apaches cheer team takes home gold from national competition

For the first time in its 76-year existence, the TJC Apaches cheer team won first place at nationals.
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the first time in its 76-year existence, the TJC Apaches cheer team won first place at nationals.

The Apaches took home the gold in the intermediate large coed open division in the National Cheerleaders Association’s College Nationals competition last weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida.

This comes after the team placed second last year.

Here’s a look at some of the team’s highlights from their national routine.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

