WebXtra: TJC Apaches cheer team takes home gold from national competition

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the first time in its 76-year existence, the TJC Apaches cheer team won first place at nationals.

The Apaches took home the gold in the intermediate large coed open division in the National Cheerleaders Association’s College Nationals competition last weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida.

This comes after the team placed second last year.

Here’s a look at some of the team’s highlights from their national routine.

