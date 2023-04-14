WebXtra: Camp County ranch hosts event for special needs residents

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A beautiful spring day brings hundreds of special needs individuals out to a rural location for an annual “play day.”

It was held at “Hooves and Halos” ranch in Camp County, where adults and children with physical and mental disabilities are treated to fun outdoor activities.

From horseback riding to games and hayrides, the event was designed to give people with special needs a chance to enjoy the outdoors and develop friendships.

Hundreds were bussed in from as far away at Tyler and Paris.

Organizers Johnette Pool and Tom Friday spoke about how they got the event started and what it means to the special needs people to have a “play day.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.