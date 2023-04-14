Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Traffic signal pole at South Broadway Avenue and Loop 323 to be replaced Sunday morning

(Pexels)
By Press Release
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler released information about construction plans on a busy intersection over the weekend.

What: Contractors will replace a traffic signal pole at South Broadway Avenue and West Southwest Loop 323 on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

The signal will be without power on Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 7:30 to 11 a.m. while crews work to replace the pole hit by a tractor-trailer on Tuesday morning.

The Tyler Police Department will be on the scene to direct traffic.

Southbound traffic on South Broadway Avenue will not be able to turn right onto West Southwest Loop 323. The westbound turn lane will be closed along with two westbound lanes of West Southwest Loop 323.

Where: South Broadway Avenue and West Southwest Loop 323

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 7:30 to 11 a.m.

Drivers can expect lane closures and traffic delays in the area.

The City of Tyler urges drivers to use caution and obey the direction of the Tyler Police Department officers directing traffic.

Motorists are encouraged to plan extra time into their drive and take an alternate route to avoid the area.

TJC one of several state campuses to receive false active shooter threat
