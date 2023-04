TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Traffic on Old Omen Road in Tyler has been delayed after a car crashed into a power pole.

The wreck happened in the 2100 block of Old Omen Road at about 2:30 p.m. ONCOR is already on scene to address the problem.

Drivers are advised to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

