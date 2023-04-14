Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas College hosts athletic banquet, inaugural hall of fame induction

By Michael Coleman
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas College held its sports banquet and unveiled for the first time ever their sports hall of fame. 

Texas College Athletic Director Randy Butler explains.

“One is Mr. Xavier Bloodsaw who was a quarterback here, he was all time leader in passing yards and touchdowns. He was a four-year starter here. We have Mr. Octavius Parker, a wide receiver that set all types of records. He was voted Super 72, which was one of the 72 best players in the nation at the time he was here. He’s also the office of coordinator for Gilmer high school. We are just honored to have both of those guys come back to to show them that we appreciate what they did for the college.”

He said it was a real honor to be part of the program.

“When the program came back in 2003 and got here what was that 2005, 2006 year. It’s an amazing feeling man just just thankful to just just blessed and it’s an honor.”

