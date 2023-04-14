Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
South Spring Baptist Church in Tyler welcomes Christian refugees from China

South Spring Baptist Church welcomed a group of 60 Christians who fled from China to East Texas for religious freedom.
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - South Spring Baptist Church welcomed a group of 60 Christians who fled from China to East Texas for religious freedom.

Members of the Shenzhen Holy Reformed Church, also known as the Mayflower Church, landed at DFW airport last week after having been arrested in Thailand and facing deportation back to China. A coalition of churches, non-profit groups and government officials came together to quickly bring the group to safety in East Texas.

Pastor Chris Legg of South Spring Baptist Church welcomed the group Friday in Tyler. The event featured a speech by Congressman Nathaniel Moran. He began by reading a Bible verse out of Exodus.

The Mayflower Church members then went up on stage and sang a song to thank the church for welcoming them.

