SFA names longtime assistant as new Ladyjacks head coach

Current associate head coach Leonard Bishop is the new SFA woman's basketball head coach.
Current associate head coach Leonard Bishop is the new SFA woman's basketball head coach.(Stephen F. Austin University)
By Travis Noriega
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Current Associate Head Coach Leonard Bishop is the new head coach of SFA women’s basketball.

Bishop has been a part of the women’s basketball program for eight years, most recently serving as the Ladyjacks Associate Head Coach.

The search for a new head coach took place over 10 days but eventually landed back in Nacogdoches.

There will be a press conference to introduce Bishop on Tuesday beginning at noon inside the William R. Johnson Coliseum.

The conference will also be streamed on Facebook Live found on the SFA Athletics Facebook account.

