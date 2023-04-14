Payne Springs firemen rescue cat stuck in tree for days

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Volunteer firefighters teamed up with a tree service to save a young cat that had been stuck in a tree for a couple days.

Friday morning, Payne Springs Fire Rescue and Larry’s Tree Service worked together to reach a cat stuck in a high tree. The cat had been there for days, the fire rescue said. They added that most people don’t realize the range of calls firemen respond to. “When no one knows who exactly can help, they send the fire department,” a post said.

“Payne Springs Fire Rescue to the rescue today!” Noah’s Paws Animal Rescue responded.

The fire rescue also said they can always use more volunteers. Contact volunteer@psfirerescue.com if you are interested in joining.

