Payne Springs firemen rescue cat stuck in tree for days

The cat had been there for days, the fire rescue said.(Payne Springs Fire Rescue)
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Volunteer firefighters teamed up with a tree service to save a young cat that had been stuck in a tree for a couple days.

Friday morning, Payne Springs Fire Rescue and Larry’s Tree Service worked together to reach a cat stuck in a high tree. The cat had been there for days, the fire rescue said. They added that most people don’t realize the range of calls firemen respond to. “When no one knows who exactly can help, they send the fire department,” a post said.

“Payne Springs Fire Rescue to the rescue today!” Noah’s Paws Animal Rescue responded.

The fire rescue also said they can always use more volunteers. Contact volunteer@psfirerescue.com if you are interested in joining.

Firemen worked together with a tree service to reach the high branch the cat was on.(Payne Springs Fire Rescue)
"When no one knows who exactly can help, they send the fire department."(Payne Springs Fire Rescue)

