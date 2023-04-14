Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Good Lookin’ Friday. Iso. PM/EVE Showers/T’Storms, Sunday Looks Great.
A very nice Friday ahead. Sctrd showers/thunderstorms late Sat afternoon/evening with a cold front. Sunday looks very nice.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly clear to clear skies expected overnight tonight. Temperatures continue to be very pleasant. We should start off sunny on Friday, becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon with a very small chance for a few showers very late in the day. The cold front we have been advertising to move through on Saturday has slowed down quite a bit and is not expected to pass through ETX during the late afternoon hours. The storm predication center has a small portion of East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK for strong/severe storms. From Eastern Marion County southward to Northern Sabine County. Generally, the East-Central portions of ETX on Saturday afternoon as the front moves through. The rest of East Texas will be under the Marginal Risk for a few isolated thunderstorms. Gusty winds and some hail will be possible if these storms develop. We have raised the Disruptive Weather Outlook to HIGH for Saturday afternoon with the passage of the cold front. Sunday and Monday look very, very nice with cool mornings and mild afternoons and plenty of sunshine. Partly Cloudy skies Tuesday through Thursday with just a slight chance for a few PM showers during this 3-day period. We will start warming up, however, with high temperatures in the 80s. Have a great night.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Threat forces lockdown at Jacksonville hospital
Threat forces lockdown at Jacksonville hospital
TJC one of several state campuses to receive false active shooter threat
TJC one of several state campuses to receive false active shooter threat
Car crashes into building on Shiloh Road in Tyler
Car crashes into building on Shiloh Road in Tyler
Driver injured, passenger killed in single vehicle crash outside Tyler
Photo of backed up traffic on U.S. 69
Two injured in crash on U.S. 69 blocks northbound traffic toward Tyler

Latest News

Good Lookin' Friday, Isolated t'storms late Sat PM/Evening. Great day on Sunday.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Quiet weather through Saturday AM, then isolated t'storms Sat afternoon/evening.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Quiet weather through Saturday AM, then isolated t'storms Sat afternoon/evening.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips