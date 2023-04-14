Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Fair skies this morning will become mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon.  Winds out of the south will pick up and gust to 15 and 20 mph at times.  Temperatures today will reach the lower 80s.  Tomorrow, expect a mix of clouds and sun.  Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80s with breezy south and southwest winds.  A cold front arrives late afternoon with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms developing along the front.  Thunderstorm activity won’t be widespread, but any storms that develop could have gusty winds and small hail.  The front moves thunderstorms out of the area Saturday evening with breezy northwest winds and slightly cooler temperatures Sunday.  Quiet weather continues into next week.

