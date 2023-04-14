Hughes Springs man found guilty of sexually assaulting delivery driver

LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - A jury has sentenced a Hughes Springs man guilty of a 2020 sexual assault of a delivery driver to a 20-year prison sentence.

Timothy Jan Leftwich, 62, was charged with second-degree sexual assault in 2020 after luring a delivery driver into his home while she was on the job.

The victim gave a statement following the incident, in which she said Leftwich lured her into his home, sexually assaulted her, and then allowed her to leave. He was arrested and booked into the Cass County Jail on Nov. 25, 2020, after his home was searched to confirm the allegations.

In addition to the sentence of 20 years in prison, Leftwich will owe $30,000 in total fines.

Previous reporting: Hughes Springs man accused of sexually assaulting delivery driver

