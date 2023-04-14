Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Hughes Springs man found guilty of sexually assaulting delivery driver

(Cass County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - A jury has sentenced a Hughes Springs man guilty of a 2020 sexual assault of a delivery driver to a 20-year prison sentence.

Timothy Jan Leftwich, 62, was charged with second-degree sexual assault in 2020 after luring a delivery driver into his home while she was on the job.

The victim gave a statement following the incident, in which she said Leftwich lured her into his home, sexually assaulted her, and then allowed her to leave. He was arrested and booked into the Cass County Jail on Nov. 25, 2020, after his home was searched to confirm the allegations.

In addition to the sentence of 20 years in prison, Leftwich will owe $30,000 in total fines.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TJC one of several state campuses to receive false active shooter threat
TJC one of several state campuses to receive false active shooter threat
Driver injured, passenger killed in single vehicle crash outside Tyler
Photo of backed up traffic on U.S. 69
Two injured in crash on U.S. 69 blocks northbound traffic toward Tyler
Mary Finkey, 71, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Police: 71-year-old woman accused of beating husband was ‘tired of taking care of him’
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find woman’s mutilated body surrounded by makeshift crosses, salt on Easter

Latest News

WebXtra: Camp County ranch hosts event for special needs residents
WebXtra: Camp County ranch hosts event for special needs residents
WebXtra: Camp County ranch hosts event for special needs residents
WebXtra: Camp County ranch hosts event for special needs residents
East Texas Ag News: Pasture management
WebXtra: Lufkin behavioral therapy clinic sees success with individualized methods
WebXtra: Lufkin behavioral therapy clinic sees success with individualized methods