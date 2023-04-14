Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Grand jury indicts man in connection with fatal Lake Sam Rayburn boating incident

Erik Cozart
Erik Cozart(Jasper County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man has been indicted for a 2022 manslaughter case involving a boating incident on Lake Sam Rayburn.

The indictment said that Erik Lloyd Cozart, 40, of Sour Lake, “recklessly caused the death” of a Louisiana man by failing to keep a proper lookout while operating a boat at an excessive speed.

The incident occurred on July 7, 2022, on Lake Sam Rayburn. According to the document, the deceased was driving a pontoon boat with several family members onboard, and Cozart was driving a bass boat. The deceased was seriously injured in the crash, and afterwards died of the injuries.

Cozart turned himself in to the Jasper County Jail after the indictment was issued for second degree felony manslaughter, and has been released on bond.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TJC one of several state campuses to receive false active shooter threat
TJC one of several state campuses to receive false active shooter threat
Driver injured, passenger killed in single vehicle crash outside Tyler
Photo of backed up traffic on U.S. 69
Two injured in crash on U.S. 69 blocks northbound traffic toward Tyler
Mary Finkey, 71, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Police: 71-year-old woman accused of beating husband was ‘tired of taking care of him’
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find woman’s mutilated body surrounded by makeshift crosses, salt on Easter

Latest News

East Texas Ag News: Pasture management
WebXtra: Lufkin behavioral therapy clinic sees success with individualized methods
WebXtra: Lufkin behavioral therapy clinic sees success with individualized methods
The cat had been there for days, the fire rescue said.
Payne Springs firemen rescue cat stuck in tree for days
TIME magazine
Colleen Hoover named to Time Magazine “Most Influential” list