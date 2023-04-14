Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was a beautiful Friday filled with sunshine and warm temperatures, but our lucky and sunny streak had to end sometime! Clouds will continue to increase this evening which means temps will stay quite mild overnight and early tomorrow morning. Saturday starts off in the middle 60s with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance for a stray shower. We’ll see some breaks in the clouds by noon and will likely see plenty of sunshine in the early afternoon. The forecast gets a bit trickier by late afternoon as our next cold front begins to move into East Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the eastern half of our area under a Slight Risk for strong to severe storms, mainly due to the threat of severe winds and large hail. Not everyone will see storms, but anyone with outdoor plans during the second half of Saturday should certainly keep an eye on the weather to be safe. Storms along the cold front will exit ETX by 11PM and skies will clear out into Sunday morning. PLENTY of sunshine on tap for our Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 70s. We’ll warm up quickly on Monday with highs back in the middle to upper 70s. A few showers will be possible later on Tuesday before skies dry back out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs warming back in the lower to middle 80s.

