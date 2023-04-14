Fire destroys abandoned building in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Crews responded to a report of a structure that was fully ablaze Friday morning.

At about 9 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 2100 block of Highland Street to an abandoned building that was fully involved in fire, the Marshall Fire Department said.

Firefighters were able to quickly bring the flames under control, and it is believed that no one was in the building, the department said.

This incident is under investigation at this time. If you have any information that could help, please contact Marshall Crime Stoppers or the Marshall Fire Department.

Crews responded to a structure fire Friday morning. (KLTV)

