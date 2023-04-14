Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Colleen Hoover named to Time Magazine “Most Influential” list

TIME magazine
TIME magazine(TIME magazine)
By Mack Shaw
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs product and fiction writing super-star Colleen Hoover has been named in an exclusive list.

Time Magazine has named Hoover as one of the 100 “Most Influential” people of 2023.

The author of the Time article said that Hoover has “mastered emotionally fraught narratives,” and in 2022, her 24 titles outsold the Bible. Reportedly, six of her books simultaneously held top-10 spots on the New York Times paperback fiction best-seller list at one point last year.

Hoover was listed as one of 19 “Artists” on the list.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TJC one of several state campuses to receive false active shooter threat
TJC one of several state campuses to receive false active shooter threat
Driver injured, passenger killed in single vehicle crash outside Tyler
Photo of backed up traffic on U.S. 69
Two injured in crash on U.S. 69 blocks northbound traffic toward Tyler
Mary Finkey, 71, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Police: 71-year-old woman accused of beating husband was ‘tired of taking care of him’
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find woman’s mutilated body surrounded by makeshift crosses, salt on Easter

Latest News

Crews responded to a structure fire Friday morning.
Fire destroys abandoned building in Marshall
WebXtra: TJC Apaches cheer team takes home gold from national competition
WebXtra: TJC Apaches cheer team takes home gold from national competition
WebXtra: TJC Apaches cheer team takes home gold
WebXtra: TJC Apaches cheer team takes home gold from national competition
Traffic signal pole at South Broadway Avenue and Loop 323 to be replaced Sunday morning