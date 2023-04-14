City of Tyler celebrates opening of W.T. Brookshire Conference Center

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The grand opening of the new W.T. Brookshire Conference Center took place at the Tyler Rose Complex Thursday evening.

Tyler’s current and four previous mayors cut the ribbon and celebrated a monumental 30-years-in-the-making accomplishment, the city says. Visitors were led into the opening ceremony with Tyler ISD Caldwell Arts Academy Drumline and Tyler Junior College Apache Belles lining the way. Texas College’s Choir performed a lively rendition of “Oh Happy Day” before the ceremony.

After the ribbon was cut, everyone was able to go inside the new facility. The University of Texas at Tyler’s Swoop Jazz Band created the perfect atmosphere for the event, and the night was capped by the TJC Drumline leading the way to a celebration complete with fireworks.

The new state-of-the-art facility, constructed where Harvey Hall once stood, was built as the centerpiece of the Rose Complex. The city describes the new venue as “a three-acre park with a grand fountain ... standing before the mid-century-modern-inspired building to create an impressive and inviting entrance. The Center’s unique design brings the outdoor beauty of the Tyler Rose Garden indoors, even inspiring the names of each room. From small break-out rooms to one big space seating almost 1,800 people or 1,300 banquet style, the center can literally transform to fit all conference needs. Attractive and efficient meeting spaces will aid Tyler in recruiting larger conventions to the region.”

The center has a total of 50,230 square feet including a commercial catering kitchen with a loading dock, warmers, stainless steel counters and a walk-in refrigerator, a green room lounge, a multi-purpose room, smaller breakout rooms that can seat 50 to 90 people each and theatrical lighting and sound system, according to the city.

Local artist Brent Hale designed mosaics for the outside of the conference center and the final products were created digitally. His design with Tyler-themed images welcomes guests to the conference center when they visit Tyler and the Rose Center Complex.

The green room mural depicts Tyler’s history and includes images of conference center namesake W.T. Brookshire, football legend and entrepreneur Earl Campbell, golfer Payne Stewart, one of the first Tyler Rose Queens, a Tyler Junior College Apache Belle, Shorty the squirrel, and, of course, roses and azaleas, the beloved flowers for which the City is known.

The new facility is named after W.T. Brookshire, who established Brookshire’s Grocery nearly a century ago in Downtown Tyler. Today, about 19,000 employees comprise the company’s nearly 200 stores across Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas.

