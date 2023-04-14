Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Card skimmers found in multiple pumps at Lufkin gas station

Card skimmers were found inside multiple pumps at a Lufkin gas station.
Card skimmers were found inside multiple pumps at a Lufkin gas station.(KTRE)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Multiple card skimmers were found installed inside the pumps at a local gas station.

City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth said the skimmers were found inside pump 5, 6 and 8 at a Big’s at 3019 S. John Redditt Drive, across from Red Lobster.

A pump technician located the skimmers Thursday morning while repairing pump 8 and reported the matter to the Lufkin Police Department. That pump had been down since Monday.

According to Pebsworth, the pump technician said the skimmers appeared to be the kind that a criminal must physically recover to access stolen card data instead of the type that transmits information via Bluetooth. Due to this factor, Pebsworth said it is not believed that the criminal retrieved card data.

However, anyone who has used these pumps in the last week is likewise advised to keep a close watch on their debit and credit accounts to ensure their card data has not been compromised.

