4-ingredient cinnamon-vanilla dessert sauce by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This simple dessert sauce is delicious over pound cake or bread pudding. It’s also great over a bowl of homemade ice cream. You can even enjoy it over a French toast casserole for breakfast. It’s customizable, too, using different extracts and spices, if you like. On top of all that, it couldn’t be simpler to make.

4-ingredient cinnamon-vanilla dessert sauce

Ingredients

1 can of condensed milk

1 tablespoon real butter

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 teaspoons vanilla extract (to make an almond sauce, use 1/2 teaspoon almond extract instead)

up to 2 tablespoons milk, as needed to thin the sauce to your liking

Method

Place a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Pour the condensed milk in immediately, before the pan gets hot.

Add the butter to the condensed milk, and stir until it has melted.

Whisk in the vanilla and cinnamon. Stir the sauce until it’s very shiny.

If it seems too thick to be easily pourable, add the milk one tablespoon at a time while continuing to whisk the sauce.

Serve over your dessert while still very warm. Enjoy!

To create a bourbon or whisky sauce, use your favorite one in place of the milk. Cook it for a few minutes to decrease the amount of alcohol in the sauce, if you prefer.

Any leftover sauce can be cooled and then stored in an air-tight container in the refrigerator for up to a week.

