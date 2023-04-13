Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

WebXtra: Longview Loop 281 Corridor study to provide long-term assessment of transportation needs

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Planning for smooth traffic routes is a topic to be addressed at tonight’s Longview City Council meeting in the form of a Loop 281 corridor study and an ordinance for development.

The Longview Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) has conducted a corridor study of East Loop 281, between Tryon Road and Page Road/Delia Drive, to address long-term growth and corridor needs as well as address the critical intersections at Tryon Road, Hollybrook Drive, Farm to Market Road 2208 (Alpine Road) and Page Road/Delia Drive.

This corridor study is intended to develop roadway and intersection alternatives and recommendations to support enhanced connectivity, safety, and travel efficiency along East Loop 281 for the benefit of all users of the roadway network.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Threat forces lockdown at Jacksonville hospital
Threat forces lockdown at Jacksonville hospital
Car crashes into building on Shiloh Road in Tyler
Car crashes into building on Shiloh Road in Tyler
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
Thick vegetation hindering search for body in Henderson County lake
Smith County Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin addresses the Smith County Commissioners Court on...
Smith County constable addresses ‘veiled threats’ from members of commissioners court

Latest News

Anyone who is interested in learning to bring more music to their town may want to attend an...
Crockett hosting free Music Friendly Texas workshop
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
WebXtra: Longview Loop 281 Corridor study to provide long-term assessment of transportation needs
Stacey Cole, Director of the Kilgore Public Library, shares how the door has recently become an...
Kilgore library seeks community help to renovate historic building