WebXtra: Longview Loop 281 Corridor study to provide long-term assessment of transportation needs

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Planning for smooth traffic routes is a topic to be addressed at tonight’s Longview City Council meeting in the form of a Loop 281 corridor study and an ordinance for development.

The Longview Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) has conducted a corridor study of East Loop 281, between Tryon Road and Page Road/Delia Drive, to address long-term growth and corridor needs as well as address the critical intersections at Tryon Road, Hollybrook Drive, Farm to Market Road 2208 (Alpine Road) and Page Road/Delia Drive.

This corridor study is intended to develop roadway and intersection alternatives and recommendations to support enhanced connectivity, safety, and travel efficiency along East Loop 281 for the benefit of all users of the roadway network.

