Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

WebXtra: Longview High auto mechanic students competing, prepared for future

Longview High School has seen great success with their automotive mechanic program.
By Arthur Clayborn and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Longview High School has seen great success with their automotive mechanic program.

Longview High’s auto program prepares students with an impressive knowledge of the inner workings of automobiles. KLTV’s Arthur Clayborn talked to the instructor, Raymond Bouis, about topics ranging from their competition success to their options after high school.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Threat forces lockdown at Jacksonville hospital
Threat forces lockdown at Jacksonville hospital
Car crashes into building on Shiloh Road in Tyler
Car crashes into building on Shiloh Road in Tyler
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
Thick vegetation hindering search for body in Henderson County lake
Smith County Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin addresses the Smith County Commissioners Court on...
Smith County constable addresses ‘veiled threats’ from members of commissioners court

Latest News

Anyone who is interested in learning to bring more music to their town may want to attend an...
Crockett hosting free Music Friendly Texas workshop
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Loop 281 Corridor study
WebXtra: Longview Loop 281 Corridor study to provide long-term assessment of transportation needs
WebXtra: Longview Loop 281 Corridor study to provide long-term assessment of transportation needs
Stacey Cole, Director of the Kilgore Public Library, shares how the door has recently become an...
Kilgore library seeks community help to renovate historic building