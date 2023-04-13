WebXtra: Longview High auto mechanic students competing, prepared for future
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Longview High School has seen great success with their automotive mechanic program.
Longview High’s auto program prepares students with an impressive knowledge of the inner workings of automobiles. KLTV’s Arthur Clayborn talked to the instructor, Raymond Bouis, about topics ranging from their competition success to their options after high school.
Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.