UT-Tyler name Tim Moser as new head basketball coach

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Former UT-Tyler women’s associated coach Tim Moser has been named the new men’s head coach for UT-Tyler.

“We’re just going to try to see which one of these kids want to come back. We’re really looking for the right fit to chase a championship. We’re going to try and turn this thing around, I really think, the program under the guidance of a very good man in Coach Wilson.... right now I just want to build on the foundation he set for and find the right kids, chase a championship and do things right with character.”

Coach Moser was with the women’s team for two seasons before replacing Wilson as the men’s coach after just 4 seasons.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.