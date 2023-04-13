Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

UT-Tyler name Tim Moser as new head basketball coach

By Michael Coleman
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Former UT-Tyler women’s associated coach Tim Moser has been named the new men’s head coach for UT-Tyler.

“We’re just going to try to see which one of these kids want to come back. We’re really looking for the right fit to chase a championship. We’re going to try and turn this thing around, I really think, the program under the guidance of a very good man in Coach Wilson.... right now I just want to build on the foundation he set for and find the right kids, chase a championship and do things right with character.”

Coach Moser was with the women’s team for two seasons before replacing Wilson as the men’s coach after just 4 seasons.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into building on Shiloh Road in Tyler
Car crashes into building on Shiloh Road in Tyler
Threat forces lockdown at Jacksonville hospital
Threat forces lockdown at Jacksonville hospital
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
Smith County Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin addresses the Smith County Commissioners Court on...
Smith County constable addresses ‘veiled threats’ from members of commissioners court
Thick vegetation hindering search for body in Henderson County lake

Latest News

Aston Francis new head coach for All Saints Episcopal
All Saints Episcopal names Aston Francis as new head basketball coach
Pollok Central softball defeats Diboll for district title, and Coach Kayla Trekell filled us in...
Pollok Central softball defeats Diboll for district title
Pollok Central softball defeats Diboll for district title, and Coach Kayla Trekell filled us in...
Pollok Central softball defeats Diboll for district title
Angelina College men and women’s basketball ready for tournament
Angelina Roadrunners basketball team in gym, weight room preparing for next season