TJC one of several state campuses to receive false active shooter threat

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Active shooter threats at the Tyler Junior College main and west campuses on Thursday have been deemed a hoax.

This follows a trend of other hoax calls that came in on Thursday to Baylor University, Collin College Plano Campus, Texas Wesleyan University, Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, Texas A&M, and the Galen College of Nursing School in San Antonio.

Tyler Police spokesman Andy Erbaugh was on the scene to discuss the call, where a judgement of all-clear was provided.

Swatting calls are a dangerous trend that has been rising among young people across the country, and can be charged as a felony.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.