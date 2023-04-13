Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SUV crashes into fence on CR 2529 in Payne Springs

(Payne Springs Fire Rescue)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities were alerted to single vehicle incident that involved a truck running into a fence on CR 2529 in Payne Springs.

At around 5 p.m. on Wednesday the Payne Springs Fire and Rescue responded to CR 2529 where a single pickup had lost control and ended up in a fence.

The driver was treated for minor injuries.

(Payne Springs Fire Rescue)

