SUV crashes into fence on CR 2529 in Payne Springs

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities were alerted to single vehicle incident that involved a truck running into a fence on CR 2529 in Payne Springs.

At around 5 p.m. on Wednesday the Payne Springs Fire and Rescue responded to CR 2529 where a single pickup had lost control and ended up in a fence.

The driver was treated for minor injuries.

(Payne Springs Fire Rescue)

