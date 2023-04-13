Pollok Central softball defeats Diboll for district title

POLLOK, Texas (KTRE) - The Pollok Central softball team are district champions after defeating Diboll Teusday night, and Wednesday I caught up with head coach Kayla Trekell who talked about the big win.

“It was huge,” she said. “We knew coming into it you know, when you’re at the top, it’s always tough because anyone you know, I tell them every day on any given day, anyone can beat anyone that’s just the game of baseball and softball and so the really cool thing was, you know, we kind of struggled there for a little bit to hit their pitcher and, you know, once we got our timing I mean, they just they just let it loose.”

She added, “We did some really good things. So I was proud of them because it’s hard. I mean, when you’re fighting for a district championship or you know that you’re you’re, you’re this close to a district championship, it’s okay. We’ve got to be perfect and you know, the nerves were high and so for them to stay locked in. It’s just huge, so.”

This is the first district championships since 2018, making it feel more meaningful for the girls.

“It does,” she said. “I think coming into this, you know, you know, like I said earlier in the year, you know, with a coaching change, it’s hard and some of those kids I didn’t see until February. I mean, I didn’t even lay eyes on them. I saw them during fall ball. I worked with them over the summer a little bit, but other than that, I mean, they came in and they just they trusted me and they’re trusting me which is hard and you know, they’ve just they’ve adjusted to me so well and so it’s been nice.”

