Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Piney Woods Quilt Festival returns to Carthage Civic Center with 150 quilts

Event runs Friday through Saturday
This year's festival features a special Texas-themed quilt section.
This year's festival features a special Texas-themed quilt section.(Blake Holland)
By Blake Holland
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE. Texas (KLTV) - The Piney Woods Quilt Festival returns to the Carthage Civic Center this weekend.

With about 150 quilts on display, this year’s event is said to be their biggest yet.

Along with the judged quilt show, visitors will also find vendors and a ‘country store” featuring quilted crafts, books, and other items. There will also be a chance to win a quilt by purchasing a ticket.

Details on the 2023 Piney Woods Quilt Festival in Carthage
Details on the 2023 Piney Woods Quilt Festival in Carthage(Blake Holland)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Threat forces lockdown at Jacksonville hospital
Threat forces lockdown at Jacksonville hospital
TJC one of several state campuses to receive false active shooter threat
TJC one of several state campuses to receive false active shooter threat
Car crashes into building on Shiloh Road in Tyler
Car crashes into building on Shiloh Road in Tyler
Driver injured, passenger killed in single vehicle crash outside Tyler
Photo of backed up traffic on U.S. 69
Two injured in crash on U.S. 69 blocks northbound traffic toward Tyler

Latest News

Anyone who is interested in learning to bring more music to their town may want to attend an...
Crockett hosting free Music Friendly Texas workshop
Clinical Director at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Tawana Harris’ Glover says the system that they are...
Red Dress Luncheon benefits nurses of CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Marshall
They competed in Daytona, Beach.
ETBU cheer squad takes home second place at NCAA nationals competition
The exhibit includes a genuine space suit worn by Buzz Aldrin, panels from real ships, models...
Gregg County Historical Museum adds NASA exhibit