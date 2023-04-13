Patrick Mahomes named to Time Magazine ‘Most Influential’ list

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lead to Read KC teamed up with the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation’s initiative, “Read for 15” and encouraged thousands of kids to read every day.(KCTV5)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse product and two-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes has been named to an exclusive list.

Time Magazine has named Mahomes one of the 100 “Most Influential People” of 2023.

Mahomes entry on the Time website was written by NFL Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning, who described Mahomes as “an incredibly hard worker” who was great with kids when Mahomes served as a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy.

Mahomes was listed as one of 13 “Icons” of the list.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

